HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

We’re two weeks deep into the high school football playoffs, and some of the teams we thought might have a chance to capture a state championship are already gone.

Last Friday night, for instance, North Little Rock knocked off a good Bentonville team in Class 7A.

In Class 6A, the top-ranked team in the classification — Benton — lost to Marion.

Camden Fairview fell to White Hall in Class 5A.

Class 2A’s No. 1 team, Bigelow, lost to Hazen.

This will be our final ranking of the season. At this point, it’s time to let the teams do all the talking on the field.

Remember, six state championship games will be played during the first two weekends of December at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. We hope to see you there.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Fayetteville Conway Pulaski Academy Greenbrier North Little Rock Little Rock Parkview Shiloh Christian El Dorado White Hall

CLASS 7A

Bryant Fayetteville Conway North Little Rock Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Little Rock Parkview El Dorado Greenwood Marion Benton

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Greenbrier White Hall Little Rock Christian Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Stuttgart Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Harding Academy Hoxie

CLASS 2A