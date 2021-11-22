Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:05 p.m.
Bryant running back James Martin (23) fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown while being hit by Fort Smith Northside defenders Zavian Zeffer (10) and Seth Fields (22) during the second quarter of the Hornets' 42-10 win on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

We’re two weeks deep into the high school football playoffs, and some of the teams we thought might have a chance to capture a state championship are already gone.

Last Friday night, for instance, North Little Rock knocked off a good Bentonville team in Class 7A.

In Class 6A, the top-ranked team in the classification — Benton — lost to Marion.

Camden Fairview fell to White Hall in Class 5A.

Class 2A’s No. 1 team, Bigelow, lost to Hazen.

This will be our final ranking of the season. At this point, it’s time to let the teams do all the talking on the field.

Remember, six state championship games will be played during the first two weekends of December at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. We hope to see you there.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Fayetteville
  3. Conway
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Greenbrier
  6. North Little Rock
  7. Little Rock Parkview
  8. Shiloh Christian
  9. El Dorado
  10. White Hall

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Fayetteville
  3. Conway
  4. North Little Rock
  5. Bentonville

CLASS 6A

  1. Little Rock Parkview
  2. El Dorado
  3. Greenwood
  4. Marion
  5. Benton

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Greenbrier
  3. White Hall
  4. Little Rock Christian
  5. Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Hoxie

CLASS 2A

  1. McCrory
  2. Clarendon
  3. Hazen
  4. Des Arc
  5. Fordyce
