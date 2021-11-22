OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





On the first full day of the Sagittarius sun, the wind makes a word and whispers it in the ears of every creature who can roam. The word is "adventure."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Nov. 22: Your love will be reflected back to you. What could be finer than this cosmic gift of reciprocity? In the weeks to come, an adventure leads to a project, then a new stream of income. Confidence grows as your habits get healthier, which is worth more than money, but the financial bonus you get in January is also fun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A lot of people think about things, and fewer actually do the things they are thinking about. You'll take it further by acting consistently in one direction — the habit of superstars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): New people are coming into your life. Let go of any pettiness holding you back because you're about to experience an expansion of the heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your social life can't be sorted out with a quiz, questionnaire, profile or series of hypothetical imaginings. You will click with someone online, but you won't know if there's real chemistry until you're face to face.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In injury, the hand automatically goes to the hurt. It's because touch heals. It keeps it together. It establishes an energetic bond. Today, you'll use touch to remedy the situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's no need to reinvent the wheel. Building on the knowledge of our elders isn't old-fashioned, it's practical. You'll benefit from a return to tradition.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rough patches are nature's usual way. It would be weird if you didn't hit them. So, keep going, fully aware that this is a challenging situation, and your own personal limitations are not to blame for the trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are times to hustle, chase and push but right now, a different approach would be better. Pull back and work on what pleases you without worrying about publicity or marketing. Allow your desire to find you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Silver linings are not just for clouds. A magical gilding can be found in a difficult job, a prickly person or a regrettable commitment. Look for the gleaming glint of value behind the unfavorable circumstance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's no piece of advice that will change everything or be applicable always. If life is a school, lately it's the sort that requires you to cobble your own curriculum.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There is no right or wrong way to become successful, but there are ways that are a better fit that feel easier to you and create a sense of joy as you go. Stand up for yourself. Achievement doesn't have to be painful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It will be your pleasure to supply the small things that seem to matter a great deal to others. Doing so will be the win of the day. Side note: Addressing people by their names will make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being drawn to a thing doesn't make it good and being repelled by a thing doesn't make it bad. It's a matter of fit. Do not confuse a bad fit with a lack of merit.

FIRST DEGREES OF SAGITTARIUS

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a 22-year-old Leo. I dated a guy for two months. Things between us were totally perfect. He is a Gemini. Well, he moved away six weeks ago and he's only called me once since. I'm heartbroken. I can't believe he could do this. And the worst part is I can't seem to shake it. I think about him all the time. I've emailed and called him several times. How can a Leo like me forget about someone?"

A: It might help you to acknowledge that that what you really miss is not the person himself but the attributes you gave him and the relationship. You saw him in a certain glorious light, and it's likely that, had he stayed, he couldn't have lived up to your perfect vision of him. It's so like Leo to dramatize things to the hilt in your mind and to give your love with such intensity. It's wonderful that you are so passionate — a gift, really. This heartache will go away in time. Distract yourself by getting involved with another activity, or person, for that matter, that you can connect deeply to. You'll be so completely over this by the start of September that you won't even be able to relate to the "you" who wrote this letter.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Born on the cusp, Scarlett Johansson is a split of Scorpio and Sagittarian influences. Natal sun, Mercury and Uranus are in fiery Sagittarius, and the moon and Saturn are in intense Scorpio. Both influences are passionate. Scorpio turns the energy inward, and Sagittarius radiates out. Johansson has signed on to play a fascinating character in the forthcoming drama "Bride" — about a woman created to be the ideal wife.



