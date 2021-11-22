Houston puts end to eight-game skid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- David Culley relished a big win a couple of hours from his Tennessee hometown with his brother and sister watching.

Just not enough for the first-year Texans coach to hand out game balls.

"We ain't won enough ballgames to get any game balls," said Culley, a native of Sparta who played at Vanderbilt.

The Texans snapped the NFL's longest active skid by beating the Titans 22-13 to end the league's longest winning streak on a wet and rainy Sunday. The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight in a row since winning their season opener and hadn't scored a TD on the road since Sept. 19.

Houston's victory also marks the latest win in a season by a team with the worst record over the team with the best record in the same conference since the 1970 merger. Cincinnati's win over Pittsburgh in Week 7 of the 1979 season had been the previous such win, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Desmond King had two of the Texans' four interceptions that tied a franchise record -- three in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Titans' attempted rally. Houston turned those and a muffed punt into 13 points. The Texans also had two sacks.

"It's just huge to get this thing rolling," Houston linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said. "It's been tough. It's been super tough. To come out here and get a big win on the road against probably one of the best teams in the AFC, that's huge. So, we're excited."

The AFC-leading Titans (8-3) snapped their six-game winning streak with their first loss since Oct. 3. That came to the then-winless New York Jets, and the Texans hadn't won since the season opener. The Texans also left defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard with his seven sacks in seven games back in Houston with an injured foot.

Tennessee outgained Houston 420-190. But the Titans couldn't overcome their mistakes on a day where their injury list grew even longer with wide receiver A.J. Brown knocked out of the game in the third quarter with an injured chest.

"We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot you know?" Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said after a career-high four interceptions. "Turnovers, turnover on downs, penalties. We shot ourselves in the foot all day. And we got to get better and it starts with me."

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said, "Our offense certainly was its own worst enemy."

Tennessee already declared six out for this game, including three starters, and also put linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Starting cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was a game-time scratch with a chest injury.

The Texans, fresh coming off their bye, took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive and never trailed again. Texans linebacker Grugier-Hill picked off Tannehill's pass and returned it 82 yards to the Titans 6 at the end of the first quarter.

Tennessee held the Texans to a second field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn for a 6-0 lead.