Rights of the people

Governments needed to leave the UN climate summit committed to keeping all remaining fossil fuels in the ground ASAP. Climate scientists have long warned that burning oil, coal and gas is the No. 1 contributor to the climate emergency.

I believe President Biden must use his executive authority immediately to stop federal fossil-fuel expansion and dangerous pipeline projects. Congress must end fossil-fuel production as soon as possible in ways that provide for workers and communities, and dramatically fund renewable-energy technologies.

Making this difficult to achieve is the power of fossil-fuel corporations, derived from Supreme Court decisions giving them never-intended constitutional rights: First Amendment "free speech" rights to spend money influencing elections and policies, Fourth Amendment "privacy" rights preventing public inspections to protect communities and the environment, and Fifth Amendment "takings" rights that represent a massive deterrent to keeping fossil fuels in the ground since trillions of dollars of "lost future profits" would have to be compensated.

That's why HJR48, the We the People Amendment, is the fundamental solution. It would abolish all corporate constitutional rights, ensuring that the rights of people and the right to a livable world are achievable.

AL BROOKS

Waldron

Biden's responsibility

Sen. John Boozman and others are blaming the inflation occurring in the USA on our president.

My question to them: Is President Biden responsible for inflation occurring in Great Britain? How about inflation in Europe, Scandinavia, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea?

No, he isn't. The pandemic is causing worldwide problems.

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale