Little Rock police investigate South University Avenue death as homicide

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:03 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities are investigating what they are now calling a homicide, after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Little Rock early Sunday, police said. 

Officers were sent to a “shooting just occurred” call in the 4700 block of South University Avenue around 12:04 a.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located a man dead in a wooded area, police said.

Department spokesperson Mark Edwards said the person who died was a man.

The Pulaski County coroner’s office responded and the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.

