NW covid hospital numbers increase

Northwest Arkansas is seeing a slight increase in covid-19 hospitalizations heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week.

There were 41 covid-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas Friday, up from 34 one week earlier, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. The all-time high was 173 patients on Aug. 11.

Statewide, hospitalizations also were up to 316 Friday from 297 last week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Health care providers were expecting an increase in covid-19 cases as weather in the region got colder, said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville public health officer. States where the weather got colder ahead of Arkansas, including states with much higher vaccination rates, have already seen an increase in cases, she said.

The delta variant is still the most prevalent covid-19 variant in the region, Sharkey said.

“We were very much expecting an increase in cases, but we are hoping that it is more of a gentle surge rather than a spike,” she said.

There is also a concern that the Thanksgiving holiday will bring a surge in cases, especially with the weather turning colder and families gathering indoors, Sharkey said.

The good news is there is a lot to be thankful this year, she said.

“We have so much to be grateful for,” Sharkey said. “We have the vaccines, we have the tests, we have the ability to get together safety. We didn’t have that last year.” Groups gathering for the holiday should encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get their booster shots and wear masks whenever possible, Sharkey said. Another strategy would be for individuals to take a home covid-19 test, available over-the-counter in drug stores, the day of the events as a precaution, she said.

“The best advice is to look at the person and the highest risk and how to best care for them,” Sharkey said.

NEW CASES

Benton and Pulaski counties were tied Friday for the most new covid-19 cases in the state with 65, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Washington County followed with 52 cases.

Sebastian County had 32 new cases, and Crawford County had nine, the department stated.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals reported 98 intensive care unit beds and 28 ventilators in use, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council — down from 103 ICU patients and 34 on ventilators a week earlier. The numbers include both covid-19 patients and patients with other medical needs.

Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith had 20 hospitalized covid-19 patients Friday, including eight in the ICU, said spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. The hospital had 16 patients a week earlier.

Baptist Health in Fort Smith had 23 covid-19 patients, down from 28 the previous week, including 11 in covid critical-care units and five on ventilators, said spokeswoman Alicia Agent.







