100 years ago

Nov. 22, 1921

• The general agents and general managers of the Arkansas Insurance Association at a dinner at the Hotel Marion yesterday donated $250 to the Arkansas Children's Home Society. This brings the total amount raised yesterday to $524.52, and the entire fund raised during the campaign to $1,444.99. The Arkansas Children's Home Society is asking Little Rock to make its donation $2,000 so that the society may get out of debt and conduct its work effectively, according to the superintendent, O. P. Christian.

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1971

JONESBORO -- The Arkansas State University Herald is observing its 50th anniversary as a school newspaper. It was called the Aggie Herald when founded because ASU was then a two-year agricultural school. In 1932 the Aggie Herald became The State College Herald, and in 1967 the name was changed to The Herald of Arkansas State University. Until L. W. Plunkett, present associate professor of journalism, began sponsoring the newspaper in 1936, the editorial staff had no permanent adviser... Although the early Herald editions were issued in a rather hit-or-miss fashion, the Herald today is published on a University-owned printing plant located in the Graphic Arts Building.

25 years ago

Nov. 22, 1996

• The Little Rock School District is offering a series of Saturday workshops, starting today, about ways parents can increase involvement in their children's schools. The parent leadership workshop will be at the district's Instructional Resource Center at the old Ish Elementary School. Topics include improving family atmosphere, building a child's self-esteem, goals of teen misbehavior, developing responsibility and the McDermott Elementary McDad's Club. School counselors and parents will lead the sessions. Children's workshops also will be offered at the Instructional Resource Center so parents can attend the sessions.

10 years ago

Nov. 22, 2011

JONESBORO -- The National Park Service has awarded Arkansas State University's Arkansas Heritage Sites Program a grant for $93,155 through the Japanese American Confinement Sites program, a Tuesday news release said. The grant will complete Phase II of an interpretive project at the Rohwer Relocation Center in Desha County. The National Park Service has awarded 24 grants totaling $2.9 million through the confinement-sites program for 2011. Winners included private nonprofit organizations; educational institutions; state, local and tribal governments; and other public entities to preserve and interpret U.S. confinement sites where Japanese-Americans were detained during World War II. The Rohwer site was one of 10 such relocation centers in the United States. A second in Arkansas was at Jerome. In 2010, ASU received a grant of $100,502 through the federal program to develop and implement Phase I of an interpretive plan for the site.