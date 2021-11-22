Sections
Police investigate fatal NLR shooting

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 4:07 a.m.

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Saturday night, according to a department news release.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 8:03 p.m. at Eighth and North Beech streets, according to the release. When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Brodrick Patrick, 43, of North Little Rock was transported to an area hospital but later died, the news release said.

Detectives were notified and have initiated a homicide investigation.

