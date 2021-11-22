Post players rally Purdue from late 11-point deficit

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Purdue's biggest men came up large in a huge early season game.

Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 on Sunday and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The 7-4 center hit nine of his 12 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. The team's other post, 6-10 Trevion Williams, added nine points and four boards for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

"Trevion and Zach is a really good 1-2 punch and I thought offensively they had an above average game," Coach Matt Painter said. "Between them they had 30 and 10, and I thought Trevion's defense when we switched five ways he got down in a stance and was the difference. It doesn't show up in this box score, but it shows up with our staff."

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each had 12 points for Purdue.

Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for Villanova (3-2), which launched 34 attempts from behind the arc, making 13 of them.

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a three-pointer by Daniels.

But Purdue outscored the Wildcats 34-17 over the last nine minutes.

"This season obviously we've never been down before, it was something different," Thompson said. "I think we were resilient in the second half. I think we got off to a good start and just maintained our focus. Just go on a run, keep getting aggressive and keep fighting. I think we did that late in the game and it led us to a win."

ARIZONA 80,

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 62

LAS VEGAS -- Christian Koloko had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating win over No. 4 Michigan in the Roman Main Event.

Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance.

Michigan (4-2) couldn't get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from three-point range. Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

Arizona was active defensively all night and used its free-flowing movement on offense to set up easy shots. The Wildcats made 4-of-21 from three-point range, but hit 64% of its two-point shots, including several alley-oops or point-blank baskets off penetration.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 89,

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 72

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead Tennessee over North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six three-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday's opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

North Carolina had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups between the programs, a series that dates to 1911. The Volunteers' last win over the Tar Heels came in 1949.

NO. 22 ST. BONAVENTURE 70,

MARQUETTE 54

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat Marquette to win the Charleston Classic.

Osunniyi -- who went into the game as the NCAA's active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday -- made 8 of 10 from the floor. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.