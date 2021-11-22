Razorbacks move up in AP basketball poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas advanced three spots in The Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll Monday, one day before a potential matchup with another ranked team.

The Razorbacks (3-0) are ranked 13th this week. Arkansas will play Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday night in Kansas City, and could potentially play No. 14 Illinois on Tuesday in the event.

Illinois opens the Hall of Fame Classic with a game against Cincinnati on Monday. The losers and winners of Monday's games will play Tuesday.

Arkansas defeated Northern Iowa 93-80 in its only game last week. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play three times before the next AP poll is released — twice in Kansas City and at home against Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The No. 13 ranking is the highest the AP has had Arkansas in November since the Razorbacks were ranked 13th to open the 1996-97 season.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked this week, along with Kentucky and Alabama (tied for 10th), Tennessee (15), Auburn (19) and Florida (23).

AP Top 25, Nov. 22

1. Gonzaga (4-0)

2. UCLA (4-0)

3. Purdue (5-0)

4. Kansas (3-0)

5. Duke (5-0)

6. Baylor (4-0)

7. Villanova (3-2)

8. Texas (3-1)

9. Memphis (4-0)

T10. Alabama (4-0)

T10. Kentucky (3-1)

12. Houston (3-0)

13. Arkansas (3-0)

14. Illinois (2-1)

15. Tennessee (3-1)

16. St. Bonaventure (5-0)

17. Arizona (5-0)

18. BYU (4-0)

19. Auburn (3-0)

20. Michigan (3-2)

21. Seton Hall (3-0)

22. Connecticut (4-0)

23. Florida (3-0)

24. Southern Cal (3-0)

25. Xavier (4-0)