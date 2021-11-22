Remember when, Arkansas? Barefoot man carries cross in 1976 Arkansas State Fair parade





Does anyone recognize what's happening in this photo from the archives of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Hint: The year was 1976.

The Arkansas State Fair's annual rodeo parade through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock drew 100 entries Oct. 6, 1976. They included a wagon train, riding clubs, bands and cars carrying 11 rodeo queen contestants.

Bringing up the rear was Gideon Epperson, carrying a wooden cross. He was a member of the Jesus People.

Led by Brother Dick Severson and his wife, Mary Kay, Jesus People came to Little Rock from Minnesota in 1971. They opened homes at 401 and 411 W. Roosevelt Road, where converts slept on mattresses on the floor and worked at a service station, a Mexican imports store, a bookstore and other small businesses.

Severson told the Arkansas Democrat the centers helped converts work out problems "including drug dependencies, criminal tendencies, homosexuality and emotional problems."

In fall 1976, five fires damaged Jesus People properties. Members spent $1,300 to build a fence around their house at Roosevelt and Broadway to keep any arsonists out, but Severson later told the Democrat, "In reality, we were fencing him in." A resident, Stephen R. Willard, 24, of Urbana, Ill., pleaded guilty and served a year in prison.

From Little Rock, the Seversons opened Jesus Centers in Memphis and Dallas and at Jacksonville, Fla., and Laredo, Texas. In 1986, a Jesus Center at 615 N. Magnolia St. in North Little Rock closed after fighting among 50 to 70 people sheltered there.



