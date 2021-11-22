Study: Social media

users start at age 7

The Washington Post

It's not just teens but much younger kids who are also using social media. About a third of children 7 to 9 use social media apps on phones or tablets, according to a report from children's health researchers at the University of Michigan.

Based on data from a nationally representative pool of 1,030 parents with at least one child 7 to 12, the report notes an even higher social media presence among slightly older children, with half of those 10 to 12 using these apps. The researchers found that most parents said they do some sort of monitoring of their children's social media involvement -- such as blocking certain sites, requiring parental approval for new contacts or setting time limits for usage.

But 1 in 6 parents were found to be using no parental controls. The main reasons: They could not find the information needed to set up controls, they said monitoring would be too time-consuming or thought parental controls would be a waste of time because their kids would simply find a way around them.

Most parents recognized the risks of social media use by young children, with 60 to 70 percent of them in the survey saying those risks include kids sharing information that should be kept private, being exposed to inappropriate content, getting exposed to online predators and not being able to tell whether information they encounter online is true or false.

The researchers urged parents to help young children navigate the social media world, but as one said: "Parents should also be transparent that they plan to monitor their child's profiles, posts and interactions on social media until they're older."

"Ghostbusters"

tops at box office

The Associated Press

Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years.

Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive "Ghostbusters" drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling "King Richard," like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling.

With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" opened above industry expectations with $44 million in ticket sales from 4,315 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony movie is playing exclusively in theaters.

"Afterlife's" first weekend is actually trailing that of Paul Feig's "Ghostbusters" with Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, which had a $46 million opening in June 2016. Aside from the somewhat unpredictable pandemic-era moviegoing habits, the crucial difference is that "Afterlife" cost about half as much to make.

The weekend's other high-profile offering didn't fare as well. "King Richard," the well-reviewed drama starring Will Smith as the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, earned $5.7 million from 3,302 locations, missing its modest expectations by almost half. The Warner Bros. film was released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

Although traditional blockbusters have managed to draw decent audiences, dramas have disproportionately struggled during the pandemic. Most have debuted in the $3 million range. One of the more successful launches was the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect," which opened to $8.8 million.

Meanwhile, in limited release from A24, Mike Mills' "C'mon C'mon" had one of the best limited-platform debuts since February 2020 with $134,447 from five screens. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as a man looking after his 9-year-old nephew.