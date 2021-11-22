Super Quiz: Americana

1. She was acquitted of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

2. What was the pen name of William Sydney Porter, author of "The Gift of the Magi"?

3. What is the farmer holding in the painting "American Gothic"?

4. His first two given names are Joseph Robinette.

5. Sandy Hook is the oldest working ---------- in the United States.

6. This group of museums is called "the Nation's Attic."

7. Boothill Graveyard is located in which city in Arizona?

8. What is the three-letter word for barn paintings in Pennsylvania Dutch Country?

9. The official name of the Statue of Liberty is the Statue of Liberty -------- the World.

ANSWERS:

1. Lizzie Borden

2. O. Henry

3. A pitchfork

4. Joe Biden

5. Lighthouse

6. Smithsonian Institution

7. Tombstone

8. Hex (signs)

9. Enlightening