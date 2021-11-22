SUV slams into Christmas parade marchers





WAUKESHA, Wis. -- An SUV driver sped through a police line Sunday and into a parade of Christmas marchers, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city's livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said "some" people had been killed but would not give an exact number. A person was in custody, he said, but he did not give any indication of motive.

Fire Chief Steven Howard said 11 adults and 12 children were injured and transported to hospitals by his department. It was unknown how many people were taken to hospitals by others. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin reported it received 15 patients from the parade and as of 8 p.m. no fatalities were reported.

Police also had custody of the vehicle, Thompson said. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

"What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice," tweeted the state's top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Josh Kaul.

As the vehicle broke through barricades, a Waukesha police officer fired his gun in an attempt to stop the vehicle, Thompson said. No bystanders were injured and Thompson said he did not know if the driver was struck by the officer's bullets.

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter's dance team was hit by the SUV.

"They were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter," he said. "My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray."

One entry in the parade, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, posted on its Facebook page that "members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions." The group's profile describes them as a "group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades."

The Waukesha school district canceled classes today and announced in a notice on its website that extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade's list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were "praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act."

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who was at the parade but left just before the incident, called it "an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions."

Information for this article was contributed by Doug Glass of The Associated Press.



