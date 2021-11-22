Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Nov. 12

Rickey Ray Abshier, 74, and Roberta Harris Kolodziej, 70, both of Farmington

Chandler Alan Bernard, 26, and Jessie Lee Whelchel, 26, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Cope Cornell, 27, and Kylie Madison Whitlock, 25, both of Springdale

Tanner Cole Denham, 22, Melissa, Texas, and Katelyn Ashley Cunningham, 20, Prairie Grove

Parker Bryan Dodson, 30, and Claire Elizabeth Mycka, 25, both of Springdale

Gerardo Garcia Sanchez, 20, and Litzy Ivet Medina, 21, both of Springdale

Michael Jerard Harry, 39, and Keisha Danielle Young, 38, both of Springdale

James Patrick Johnson, 44, and Chelsea Esther Eudy, 29, both of Elkins

Casler Kaious, 47, and Cathrine Alfred, 47, both of Springdale

Emilee Lynn Leber, 21, and Gloria June Boehm, 23, both of Fayetteville

Ryan Charles Malone, 31, and Carina Prudente Garrett, 29, both of Springdale

Joshua Steven Martinez, 21, and Maria Cristal Hernandez-Avina, 22, both of Fayetteville

John Michael Melendez, 35, and Heron Blue Martin, 33, both of Fayetteville

Alejandro Alonso Menendez, 32, and Naicha Mari Llanos Reyes, 33, both of Springdale

Andrew Bryan Peterson, 26, and Shaelene Renee Brittenham, 20, both of Springdale

William Alexander Phelps, 35, Crosby, Texas, and Heidi Marie Walter, 39, both of Trinity, Texas

John A. Ralpho, 55, and Marshiana Mark, 45, both of Sacramento, Calif.

Cody Preston Rex, 23, and Heather Joy Evans Prairie, 23, both of Grove, Okla.

Jeffery Dee Rodgers, 34, and Rebecca Sue Ann Elliott, 27, both of Fayetteville

Triston Blake Scroggins, 26, and Ashley Nichole Garr, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Jonathan Barry Self, 45, and Aeriel Enderlin McDaniel, 37, both of Fayetteville

Christian Daniel Vargas Rodriguez, 30, and Yemina Carrillo-Melchor, 30, both of Springdale

Jack William Waggoner, 24, and Brittanie Lynn Gragg, 25, both of Elkins

Richard Dean Washburn, 53, and Nichole Leigh Atwell, 39, both of Fayetteville

Michael Robert Wickline, 57, and Allison Lea Hogue, 44, both of Benton

Nov. 15

Rebecca Ann Chalakee, 28, Pryor, Okla., and Cassandra Ann Marie Nichols, 34, Sallisaw, Okla.

Dylan Micheal Allen Cross, 20, and Jasimine Nicole White, 20, both of Springdale

Aaron Michael Ford, 32, and Kjersti Lisabeth Cogburn, 29, both of Farmington

Matthew Aaron Harris, 39, and Raymond Ross McGrew, 41, both of Fayetteville

Steve Jabnil, 47, and Elmitha Saito, 41, both of Springdale

Alex Manuel Monges Chiclana, 29, and Celeani Ginolga Rivera Roman, 29, both of Springdale

Aaron Tyler Murphy, 23, and Krysten Ashley Willis, 23, both of Huntsville

Luis Martin Roman Tosado Jr, 32 and Eneida Marie Hernandez Maysonet, 30, both of Springdale

Lonnie Keith Sanders, 65, Winslow, and Donna Jean Cunningham, 58, Elkins

Johnny Wayne Spence, 56, and Anna-Marie Lashea Flores, 29, both of West Fork

Nov. 16

Thomas Alan Kelley, 34, and Calynn Rhea Kuns, 30, both of Lincoln

Logan Drake McCollough, 27, and Abbey Makayla Hudgeons, 22, both of Springdale

Ruben Armando Pacheco Mancia, 43, and Lidia Maribel Brioso Zaldivar, 44, both of Springdale

Alexander Ramon Perez Sr, 34, Rogers, and Shelby Rose Keen, 37, Springdale

Timothy Dwight Phillips, 42, and Dorothy Elaine Greenlee, 42, both of Farmington

Michael Andrew Reynolds, 29, and Kristi Ann Grawe, 29, both of Denver

Cristian Valdez, 26, and Daniela Guadalupe Garcia-Vallejo, 25, both of Springdale

Nov. 17

Edwin Daniel Bonilla Ortiz, 23, and Aline Rocio Alvarenga, 22, both of Springdale

Logan Cole Jarrett, 22, and Sarah Beth Eoff, 24, both of Claremore, Okla.

Moleince Dion Kephas, 26, and Lani Abon, 22, both of Springdale

Christen Lynn Malone, 26, and Wren Aurora Priest, 21, both of Fayetteville

John Clayton Simpson, 33, and Angela Madrid Gaines, 23, both of Fayetteville

Grant Houston Thornton, 25, Springdale, and Marshall Marie Coan, 23, El Dorado