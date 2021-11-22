Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Nov. 12
Rickey Ray Abshier, 74, and Roberta Harris Kolodziej, 70, both of Farmington
Chandler Alan Bernard, 26, and Jessie Lee Whelchel, 26, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Cope Cornell, 27, and Kylie Madison Whitlock, 25, both of Springdale
Tanner Cole Denham, 22, Melissa, Texas, and Katelyn Ashley Cunningham, 20, Prairie Grove
Parker Bryan Dodson, 30, and Claire Elizabeth Mycka, 25, both of Springdale
Gerardo Garcia Sanchez, 20, and Litzy Ivet Medina, 21, both of Springdale
Michael Jerard Harry, 39, and Keisha Danielle Young, 38, both of Springdale
James Patrick Johnson, 44, and Chelsea Esther Eudy, 29, both of Elkins
Casler Kaious, 47, and Cathrine Alfred, 47, both of Springdale
Emilee Lynn Leber, 21, and Gloria June Boehm, 23, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Charles Malone, 31, and Carina Prudente Garrett, 29, both of Springdale
Joshua Steven Martinez, 21, and Maria Cristal Hernandez-Avina, 22, both of Fayetteville
John Michael Melendez, 35, and Heron Blue Martin, 33, both of Fayetteville
Alejandro Alonso Menendez, 32, and Naicha Mari Llanos Reyes, 33, both of Springdale
Andrew Bryan Peterson, 26, and Shaelene Renee Brittenham, 20, both of Springdale
William Alexander Phelps, 35, Crosby, Texas, and Heidi Marie Walter, 39, both of Trinity, Texas
John A. Ralpho, 55, and Marshiana Mark, 45, both of Sacramento, Calif.
Cody Preston Rex, 23, and Heather Joy Evans Prairie, 23, both of Grove, Okla.
Jeffery Dee Rodgers, 34, and Rebecca Sue Ann Elliott, 27, both of Fayetteville
Triston Blake Scroggins, 26, and Ashley Nichole Garr, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Jonathan Barry Self, 45, and Aeriel Enderlin McDaniel, 37, both of Fayetteville
Christian Daniel Vargas Rodriguez, 30, and Yemina Carrillo-Melchor, 30, both of Springdale
Jack William Waggoner, 24, and Brittanie Lynn Gragg, 25, both of Elkins
Richard Dean Washburn, 53, and Nichole Leigh Atwell, 39, both of Fayetteville
Michael Robert Wickline, 57, and Allison Lea Hogue, 44, both of Benton
Nov. 15
Rebecca Ann Chalakee, 28, Pryor, Okla., and Cassandra Ann Marie Nichols, 34, Sallisaw, Okla.
Dylan Micheal Allen Cross, 20, and Jasimine Nicole White, 20, both of Springdale
Aaron Michael Ford, 32, and Kjersti Lisabeth Cogburn, 29, both of Farmington
Matthew Aaron Harris, 39, and Raymond Ross McGrew, 41, both of Fayetteville
Steve Jabnil, 47, and Elmitha Saito, 41, both of Springdale
Alex Manuel Monges Chiclana, 29, and Celeani Ginolga Rivera Roman, 29, both of Springdale
Aaron Tyler Murphy, 23, and Krysten Ashley Willis, 23, both of Huntsville
Luis Martin Roman Tosado Jr, 32 and Eneida Marie Hernandez Maysonet, 30, both of Springdale
Lonnie Keith Sanders, 65, Winslow, and Donna Jean Cunningham, 58, Elkins
Johnny Wayne Spence, 56, and Anna-Marie Lashea Flores, 29, both of West Fork
Nov. 16
Thomas Alan Kelley, 34, and Calynn Rhea Kuns, 30, both of Lincoln
Logan Drake McCollough, 27, and Abbey Makayla Hudgeons, 22, both of Springdale
Ruben Armando Pacheco Mancia, 43, and Lidia Maribel Brioso Zaldivar, 44, both of Springdale
Alexander Ramon Perez Sr, 34, Rogers, and Shelby Rose Keen, 37, Springdale
Timothy Dwight Phillips, 42, and Dorothy Elaine Greenlee, 42, both of Farmington
Michael Andrew Reynolds, 29, and Kristi Ann Grawe, 29, both of Denver
Cristian Valdez, 26, and Daniela Guadalupe Garcia-Vallejo, 25, both of Springdale
Nov. 17
Edwin Daniel Bonilla Ortiz, 23, and Aline Rocio Alvarenga, 22, both of Springdale
Logan Cole Jarrett, 22, and Sarah Beth Eoff, 24, both of Claremore, Okla.
Moleince Dion Kephas, 26, and Lani Abon, 22, both of Springdale
Christen Lynn Malone, 26, and Wren Aurora Priest, 21, both of Fayetteville
John Clayton Simpson, 33, and Angela Madrid Gaines, 23, both of Fayetteville
Grant Houston Thornton, 25, Springdale, and Marshall Marie Coan, 23, El Dorado