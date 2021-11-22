Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 8

Braum's Ice Cream

1894 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice cream has buildup that is pink and some black coloring. Ice scoop and tongs were stored on the coke dispensing grate. A box of to-go french fry containers stored on the floor. Ice cream machine was leaking. Ice cream box in kitchen was not working.

Casey's General Store

4052 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit holding deli meats at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Cold Stone Creamery

160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility is using chlorine (spray bottle), test strips is not available. Interior of two pieces of equipment are not clean with food debris. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

El Sol Mexican Restaurant

2630 Citizens Drive, Suite 21, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizing solution container for wiping cloth in food preparation area is stored on the floor. Retail food permit is not posted. Food manager certification has not been attained through an accredited program.

Eureka Pizza

1503 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The current retail food permit is not posted.

Great American Cookie Company

4201 N. Shiloh, Space 1515, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Harps Deli-Bakery

1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Both hand washing sinks lacked a supply of paper towels available for use. Food items in the reach-in cold holding unit and the walk-in cooler that lack a date of expiration. Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler that had no date on the product.

Noncritical violations: The hand washing sink by the walk-in cooler has food residues on the surface and the drain causing draining issues. Raw chicken pieces sitting on the counter and not being prepared for cooking.

Harps Food Store

1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The meat department is dirty, meat chunks on the floor and a smell of rotten meat.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mechanical ware-washer chlorine solution is below 50 ppm concentration.

Noncritical violations: Food manager lacks certification through an accredited program.

Puritan Brew Company

205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet room door is open.

Springdale Premiera High School

693 White Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No soap at hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled cooked roll with bare hand. Interior of bulk ice maker lacks cleaning and sanitizing.

Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin has beverage cooling tubes inside. Food manager lacks certification through an accredited program.

Nov. 9

El Ranchito Supermercado-Store

1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager course has been taken.

G's Meaty Bun's

2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins

Critical violations: Food employee used a cloth towel to dry hands after washing.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

George Junior High School

3200 Powell St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Surface inside of ice machine and surfaces of fan used in warewashing area are not clean.

Hometown Country Store

20983 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale

Critical violations: In the walk-in cooler there is a cardboard box with raw eggs stored above a container with green pepper, packaged bacon is stored above bottle of milk and container with raw hamburger is stored above tomatoes.

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strip is not available. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

MJ Pizzeria

838 N. 48th St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The hot sanitation water for the warewashing machine is heating at 153 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The can opener and the ice machine have buildup of residue on the surfaces. Kitchen supervisor has let training expire.

Nellie B's Bakery

2129 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of sliced deli meat opened 11/04 lacks discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

2113 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in freezer has an accumulation of ice around the freezer door preventing proper closure.

Tang's Asian Market

224 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety certification has been taken.

White River Discount Foods

2421 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager lacks certification through an accredited program.

Nov. 10

Art's Place

2530 N. College, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Jersey Mike's

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed the walk-in freezer has freezer buildup on the lines.

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Marco's Pizza

3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Pizza sauce is prepared on site (pizza sauce + spice pack) is kept at room temperature, bucket with pizza sauce at 55 degrees, small container at 70 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Rubber seal of door in small prep-table lacks repair.

Puritan Coffee Bar

657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Toilet room door is open.

Sonic

2924 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chopped lettuce, sliced cheese and sliced tomatoes in flip-top refrigerator shows temperatures are 53-54 degrees (above and below). Flip-top refrigerator is not maintaining cold food holding temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Walk-in refrigerator light intensity is not adequate.

Spoon Korean Restaurant

603 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Using time as a public health control, a container of fried potatoes 126 degrees and a container of cooked eggplant 86 degrees stored at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Nov. 12

7 Brew Coffee

1195 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee beverage container with lid and straw was sitting on top of ice machine. Packaged baked goods from Ricks Bakery are not labeled to include list of ingredients.

Noncritical violations: None

B & R Meat Processing

633 N. Devils Den Road, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A section of wall covering next to mechanical meat cutter and preparation table paint is peeling. Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

Best Frickin' Chicken In Town-Food Truck

3198 N. Malinda Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A section of wall covering next to mechanical meat cutter and preparation table paint is peeling.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

C4 Nightclub

509 W. Spring St., Suite 250, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Upstairs bartender used bare hand to place sliced fruit on bar drink.

Noncritical violations: Upstairs bar lacks employee handwashing notice. Upstairs bar ice bin for drinks has unshielded beverage cooling tubes in the corner of the bin. Upstairs and downstairs scoops for drink ice handles are stored downward in ice between use.

Dollar General Store

740 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired.

Elks Lodge

4444 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand cleanser dispenser is broken.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Grandma's House Cafe

21588 U.S. 71 South, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Mike's One Stop

984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: Handwashing sink faucet has a hose connected to fill mop bucket. Opened package of bologna on 12/09 lacks discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: Front door is propped open. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Certificate for food manager certification is not available.

Once Upon A Time Books

462 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety certification has been taken.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 8 -- Noble Graze, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 18, Fayetteville; Steak n Shake, 4074 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Nov. 9 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 3300 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins; Happy Feet Childcare Center, 1238 N. Center St., Elkins; Marriott Courtyard, 600 E. Van Ash Drive, Fayetteville; Marriott Residence Inn, 1740 S. 48th St., Springdale; Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse, 4093 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 104, Springdale; Sonic Drive In, 1328 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Nov. 10 -- Compassion House, 6045 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; JB Hunt Park, 1955 Fleming Drive, Springdale; Lee School, 400 Quandt Ave., Springdale; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Randall Tyson Softball Concession, 4303 Watkins Ave., Springdale

Nov. 12 -- Blazin' Asian Munchies-Mobile, 372 W. Dickson St., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Burger King, 2345 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Cowgirl Cabaret, 2366 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Horn Farms and Country Kitchen, 12227 Brush Creek Road, Springdale; Ranalli Farms Produce, 1960 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Shirley's, 1311 S. 48th St., Springdale; Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Winslow Community Meals, 1057 Ella Road, Winslow

Nov. 13 -- Emma Avenue Bar & Taproom, 111 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Ingram Event Center, 1406 Ingram St., Springdale; Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Zabana Night Club, 2323 S. Old Missouri, Suite A, Springdale