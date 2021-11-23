4-star DE lists Arkansas in top 6

Arkansas has made the cut for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class.

Defensive end Kaleb James announced he had cut his list of potential schools to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and Oklahoma State.

James, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic has more than 20 scholarship offers. ESPN rates James as a 4-star prospect, the No. 41 defensive end and No. 274 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

He received his offer from the Razorbacks after his showing at an Arkansas camp in June. He returned July 31 for a cookout for recruits and parents.

James attended Arkansas’s 20-10 victory over then-No. 7 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, in September. He visited Fayetteville for the Auburn game on Oct. 16.

He had 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defended as a sophomore.

James recorded 95 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 33 quarterback hurries, 4 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles this season.











