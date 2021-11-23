Aquaculture/Fisheries at UAPB looks to grow diversity in department

Editor's note: This is part two of a story about University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

Michele Jones, a doctoral student of aquaculture/fisheries at UAPB, is part of an effort at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries to increase diversity, equity and inclusion.

Jones, a research assistant to Rebecca Lochmann, the UAPB department chair, attended a DEI session at the Aquaculture America meeting in San Antonio recently. Prior to the event, she helped Lochmann develop a plan for the UAPB Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

Jones said the plan was developed by a committee comprised of students, staff and faculty.

"When developing a DEI plan, it's important to consider the makeup of the committee," she said. "It needs to be a diverse group that is open to and engaged with the goal of DEI. Group members need to understand what policies or attitudes lead to a less diverse department before suggesting ways to improve. Many of us had to firmly set aside feelings about our personal experiences to empathize with those who have felt shut out of the profession."

The group members researched what it means to have diversity, be inclusive and ensure more equity in the department. They also took time to explore the reasons why the department is not more representative of the local population and what steps they could take to remedy the situation.

One of the concerns determined in the team's research was a lack of African Americans with graduate and doctoral level educations in fields related to aquaculture and fisheries. Jones believes UAPB and other universities should be preparing young people for the jobs in these industries.

"In the U.S., there is not as much awareness of these industries beyond things like recreational fishing," she said. "I've personally met very few people who ever considered the idea that fish can be farmed. We should spread this knowledge to high school and even middle school-aged children. If they don't know this sector exists, they can't aspire to be part of it. Many of us wanted to be firemen because we were familiar with that job, and it looked cool. We in aquaculture and fisheries might not be as cool as firemen, but we do have fun in our jobs."

Jones said the department plans to involve other institutions and organizations such as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in its DEI efforts. The goal is to show all students the range of educational and career opportunities in aquaculture and fisheries.

"When we make the effort to put DEI at the forefront of these activities, we let everyone around us know that we value people for who they are and that all are welcome to join," she said. "It's an acknowledgment of people's abilities and struggles with the goal of getting everyone to the finish line, whether that leads a person to become the director of a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab, a farmer, a state biologist or someone who is simply curious about the field of aquaculture and fisheries. When we make DEI everyone's business, we can all move forward together – we can all support each other."

As she continues her professional journey, Jones reflects on her role in fostering inclusion.

"For a lot of reasons, I've never felt like I fit in or was accepted in many places while growing up," she said. "As I got older, I was able to make my own community. But as I look back, I see how I am now able to help create more inclusive communities."

-- Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.