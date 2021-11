Little Rock, circa 1957: This card described the municipal airport as "one of the finest in the south, just a few minutes from the center of the city." At the time, the control tower was atop the terminal. Today the sprawling Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Adams Field has replaced the one seen here. Commercial air service came to Little Rock in the 1920s.

