Cobb stepping down as Bentonville chamber CEO

BENTONVILLE -- Graham Cobb, president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down at the end of this year, according to a chamber news release.

Cobb, 46, was hired for the position four years ago. He previously was chief operating officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"Under Cobb's leadership, the organization has evolved its brand and its value proposition to members," the release stated. "In addition, it has modernized its facilities and services, leaning into technology and digital platforms to serve existing Bentonville-based businesses as well as to recruit additional industry to the area."

Cobb was named the outstanding chamber executive by the Arkansas Economic Development and Chamber Executives Association in 2019. He served on the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors the last two years, according to the release.

Cobb did not specify what he plans to do next, but said, "My mission has the whole of Arkansas as its purview. I'm excited to focus my energy on future endeavors that will help the state of Arkansas be the best it can be for business. This path will coalesce in the next few weeks, and the work will begin in earnest in 2022."

The release noted some key successes during Cobb's time with the chamber, including increasing membership and budgeted revenue and helping to pass an extension of the city's 1-cent sales tax in April to finance a $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing.

Monica Kumar, incoming chairwoman of the chamber's Board of Directors, will immediately lead a team to identify the chamber's next CEO, the release states.

"Graham has done an exemplary job in revitalizing the chamber and building a foundation for a bright and innovative future," Kumar said.