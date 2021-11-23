Marriage Licenses

Matthew Barnes, 22, and Ainsley Wilson, 18, both of North Little Rock.

Curtis Morgan, 42, and Brandy Wilson, 35, both of Little Rock.

Cory Mercer, 22, and Jessica Laxson, 22, both of Elk City, Okla.

Molly Sullivan, 37, and Dillon Nichols, 41, both of Little Rock.

Orlin Cruz Euceda, 31, and Julisa Caballero Barrios, 27, both of Mabelvale.

Virgil Harness, 60, and Simone Curtis, 33, both of Little Rock.

David Wyant, 32, and Emily Stadther, 31, both of Sherwood.

Preston Stricklin, 24, and Leslie Aguilar Juarez, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Nicholas Harris, 29, and Maryrosa McWilliams-Lover, 24, both of Maumelle.

Emily Woodell, 30, and Alex Schroller, 32, both of Houston, Texas.

Angel Orozco Guido, 29, and Daylin Maradiaga Ramos, 33, both of Little Rock.

Mavis Pryor, 44, and Freddie Johnson, 48, both of Little Rock.

David Hernandez, 22, and Katherine Kumpuris, 23, both of Little Rock.

Shannon McGill, 45, of Benton and Terry Edwards, 42, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3934. Matina Taylor v. Andrew Taylor.

GRANTED

No divorces granted by time of submission.