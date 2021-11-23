Elaine Legacy Center co-hosts event

The community is invited to a virtual conversation with the Rev. Iva E. Carruthers discussing "We Ended Up In Brazil" at noon today via Zoom.

The event is in partnership with The Elaine Legacy Center. The moderator will be the Rev. Judge Wendell Griffen, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Carruthers is a founding trustee and general secretary of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference (SDPC), an interdenominational organization within the African American faith tradition focused on social justice issues. SDPC is both a 501c3 and United Nations non-governmental organization, according to the website.

Participants may register for this event by at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcod-CtqTMjHNfKFaDlnGj3AnC2-gbm3XMl .

The Links leads discussion on police

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a Zoom session on "Police Engagement and Community Education (PEACE)." The virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

The session will focus on what to do when encountering law enforcement and how to reduce gang violence in the community, according to a news release.

The speakers will be Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and Kerri Williams and Kymara Seals, both of United Citizens of Pine Bluff.

To join the Zoom, use use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656.

This is the second session of The Links' Preparing our Community for Success virtual series.