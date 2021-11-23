Evidence compelling, Cuomo inquiry finds

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A legislative investigation released Monday found "overwhelming evidence" that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women and that he ordered state workers to help produce his book on pandemic leadership during work hours.

The report also found that Cuomo's staff "substantially revised" a state health department report on covid-19 deaths in nursing homes to exclude statistics that might have dimmed his reputation as a pandemic leader.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1123cuomo/]





The findings, authored by a law firm hired by the Assembly's Judiciary Committee, were widely expected, and the sections on sexual harassment largely echo allegations made in a report last summer by the state's attorney general.

But it offered some new details, particularly around the $5.2 million private deal Cuomo struck to write a book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons on the Pandemic."

Cuomo had promised ethics officials that no state resources would be used on the book, but the Assembly's investigators at the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell said they found evidence the governor had his staff spend copious amounts of time on it.

"One senior state official explained that book-related assignments were given by superiors and expected to be completed, and the work was not voluntary," the report said. "Another senior state official complained in a text message to a colleague that work on the book was compromising the official's ability to work on COVID-related matters."

Junior and senior staff members told investigators they were asked to perform book tasks during their workdays, including transcribing dictations, printing and delivering documents, and attending meetings with agents and publishers.

One senior state official sent and received 1,000 emails about the book, the report said. The report didn't name the official, but it included details identifying her as his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa.

Responding to the report, Cuomo's spokesperson, Richard Azzopardi, said senior staff members who helped with the book did so on their personal time. He denied that junior staff members were involved.

On the sexual harassment allegations, Azzopardi said the Assembly had relied too much on information gathered during a "politically biased" investigation overseen by the attorney general, Letitia James, who is now running for governor.

Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone or touching any women inappropriately. For weeks, he has attacked the Assembly's investigation as biased and set on smearing him.

The former governor faces a separate criminal charge alleging that he groped a former assistant, Brittany Commisso, after summoning her to the executive mansion Dec. 7, 2020.