Fall leaf collection set in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The city will hold the annual fall leaf collection with a few changes to the program.

Leaf collection will only be managed with a voice call or email notification to register. Residents may call or email their request for leaf collection Monday to Dec. 13, according to a news release.

Collection will start Monday and run through Dec. 13. City crews will only collect bags scheduled through the contacts listed: Bart Mahony at (479) 271-5945 or bmahony@bentonvillear.com, or Jerome Todd at (479) 271-5945 or jtodd@bentonvillear.com, the release stated.

Once an address is scheduled, residents should allow 24 to 48 hours for pickup. The collection is for leaves only. No limbs, brush, grass or garbage will be collected. Leaves must be bagged, secured and placed near the curb or edge of the street. Place the bags away from normal trash collection sites. The program applies only to single family and duplex residential properties.

Residents also may dispose of leaves at the compost facility at 2000 N.W. A St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The facility accepts grass, leaves, limbs and brush from Bentonville residents with a copy of a utility bill and photo ID. The facility will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, the release stated.