Fayetteville planning commissioners OK plan for affordable housing on city's west side

FAYETTEVILLE -- An affordable housing project on the west side of town almost hit a snag over the location of a trail, but Planning Commissioners on Monday ultimately approved its development plan.

The commission voted 6-0 to approve the development plan for Cobblestone Farms, consisting of 108 mixed residential units on 19 acres northeast of Wedington Drive and 54th Avenue. The project is led by a team of partners headed by the Excellerate Foundation to create affordable housing in the area.

Matt Hoffman with MBL Planning, and a former Planning Commission member, presented the project. Homes will vary in size, from small cottages to two-story homes and duplexes and triplexes. A pocket neighborhood will sit toward the northern end of the site. Clusters of accessory dwelling units are sprinkled throughout.

"It's just really good, middle-of-the-road front porch urbanism. This is not mind-blowing stuff," Hoffman said. "We're not trying to experiment on poor people with our crazy architectural ideas. This is proven architecture that people have loved in our town for a long time."

A green space and playground area will lie near the center of the property, with a community center just to the north. A large pond will sit at the southwest corner with vegetation surrounding as a placemaking area. Local nonprofit Potter's House will have a warehouse for its thrift stores along Wedington.

The City Council in February annexed about 30 acres between 54th and 51st avenues and rezoned it to a mix of agricultural, residential and commercial uses. The farm will continue operation north of the housing development.

Having land donated by New Heights Church and having several contractors work pro bono helped reduce the overall cost of the project. The project also was granted a federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

Hoffman said to follow the requirements placed on the project, the developers have to have a specific number of certain types of housing units. The designers originally came up with the plan thinking a proposed trail was intended for the west side of 54th Avenue. However, city staff plan for the trail to come off Wedington Drive onto the east side of 54th Avenue.

Putting the trail on the east side, with extra right of way required, would threaten construction of three to five of the residential units, Hoffman said. The city has certain requirements for the width of sidewalks, green space and trails.

A neighbor, Carl Miller, said putting the trail on the west side of 54th would cut into residents' properties without room to spare.

Commissioners debated what to do with the trail for about an hour. They decided the trail should stay on the east side of 54th Avenue but with no extra right of way width required. Green space may have to be compromised in order to make the trail fit, they said, but an urban forester with the city will oversee the project.

Hoffman initially suggested having the trail cross from the east side of 54th to the west side of the street. A motion to go with that idea failed for lack of a second.

Commissioners Matt Johnson, Quintin Canada and Rob Sharp were absent from Monday's meeting, which was held online and in person.