Follow live: No. 13 Arkansas faces Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

15:57, 1H - Arkansas 4, Cincinnati 2

Both teams early on are playing like they have some heavy legs. Each side is playing its second game in as many days for the first time this season.

Jaylin Williams has assisted on both of Arkansas' scores through 4-plus minutes. He hit a cutting JD Notae for a layup on the Razorbacks' first bucket the found Au'Diese Toney along the baseline for a layup as well.

Williams now has 20 assists this season against 6 turnovers.

Mike Adams-Woods has the lone score for the Bearcats, a layup in semi-transition. Cincinnati is 0 of 5 from deep.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

Vanover is getting a starting nod for the fourth consecutive game. He and Chris Lykes led the team with 14 points against Kansas State on Monday. Vanover finished 3 of 4 shots inside the arc and made a career-high 8 free throws on 9 attempts.

Toney turned in another solid performance against the Wildcats, flirting with a double-double – 13 points, 9 rebounds (6 offensive). Notae added 11 points on 4 of 17 shooting, and Stanley Umude pitched in 10 off the bench.

Entering tonight's game, Arkansas is No. 23 nationally in offensive efficiency (110.6), according to KenPom, and No. 25 in defensive efficiency (90.4). That is a measure of points scored and allowed over 100 possessions.

Cincinnati's starters: David DeJulius, Mika Adams-Woods, John Newman, Jeremiah Davenport and Abdul Ado.

Davenport was the star for the Bearcats in their 71-51 win over Illinois on Monday. He scored a team-high 19 points and knocked down 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range. Davenport has hit 40.6% of his 32 looks beyond the arc this season.

Cincinnati has beaten two Power 5 schools so far. The Bearcats defeated Georgia 73-68 at home on Nov. 13.

They come into this game No. 6 in the country in effective field goal percentage against (37.6%) and No. 5 in 2-point defense. It has limited opponents to 37.5% inside the arc through five games.

Ado is a transfer from Mississippi State and Newman is a 6-5 small forward from Clemson. DeJulius is in his second season at Cincinnati after leaving Michigan.