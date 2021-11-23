Follow live: No. 13 Arkansas faces Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

15:57, 1H - Arkansas 4, Cincinnati 2
Both teams early on are playing like they have some heavy legs. Each side is playing its second game in as many days for the first time this season.
Jaylin Williams has assisted on both of Arkansas' scores through 4-plus minutes. He hit a cutting JD Notae for a layup on the Razorbacks' first bucket the found Au'Diese Toney along the baseline for a layup as well.
Williams now has 20 assists this season against 6 turnovers.
Mike Adams-Woods has the lone score for the Bearcats, a layup in semi-transition. Cincinnati is 0 of 5 from deep.
Cincinnati's starters: David DeJulius, Mika Adams-Woods, John Newman, Jeremiah Davenport and Abdul Ado.
Davenport was the star for the Bearcats in their 71-51 win over Illinois on Monday. He scored a team-high 19 points and knocked down 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range. Davenport has hit 40.6% of his 32 looks beyond the arc this season.
Cincinnati has beaten two Power 5 schools so far. The Bearcats defeated Georgia 73-68 at home on Nov. 13.
They come into this game No. 6 in the country in effective field goal percentage against (37.6%) and No. 5 in 2-point defense. It has limited opponents to 37.5% inside the arc through five games.
Ado is a transfer from Mississippi State and Newman is a 6-5 small forward from Clemson. DeJulius is in his second season at Cincinnati after leaving Michigan.