Former Little Rock police officer charged with unlawful access, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:47 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A former Little Rock police officer has been arrested following an investigation that he unlawfully accessed someone’s personal information, according to police.

In August, a man filed a police report alleging that an officer had accessed his personal information unlawfully in May, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The officer involved was identified as Miles McWayne, 28, who was hired in February of 2017, according to the report.

McWayne was relieved of duty as the investigation began, police said.

The facts were presented to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office, and McWayne was arrested and charged with unauthorized access, obtaining, or releasing criminal history, a class A misdemeanor, according to the report.

