



Happy birthday (Nov. 23): The world tells you of your strengths. You'll home in on your thing, sing out and hit that note until it shatters the glass. Love is an ever-present opportunity, so there's a danger of getting too comfortable. Remind yourself to pursue and build relationships constantly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As the changes unfold, it's not necessary for you to decide if things are moving for better or worse. Move with the flow of life. In time, it will be sorted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll express a position that some will resist. You'll communicate with humor, excellent timing and a light touch as you speak for those who can't speak for themselves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Be careful not to make assumptions about people based on how they look because, in today's case, the preconceived notion will interfere with an effective play in the reality of the moment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Keep yourself entertained. Plan an adventure. Giving yourself something to look forward to will help you have patience in tending with the tedious parts of the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Find a way to live your priorities. Spending the bulk of your time on what's important to you doesn't always seem possible, but you'll figure it out because the alternative would create a chasm of incongruity and mental unrest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People will underestimate you, but you can use this to your advantage. Defying expectation can have you flying under the radar when you need to or creating impressive surprises or other coupes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): One of the ways to make success easier for yourself is to stock your life with generous people. Recognize which ones they are. They're usually generous with their feedback. You won't have to try too hard to elicit their reaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Meaningful praise takes crafting. Avoid giving the likely compliment. That which is heard too often has lost potency. Creative twists of phrasing will make stellar impressions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Passion surges. Name your feelings to tame your feelings. Describe what's running through you now and you'll gain a greater sense of control over it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An ambitious mood takes hold. Your energy will make things happen. Plow ahead, acting and doing. Don't stop to ponder or research — that's for later. Right now, it's fine to stay naive about what is possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): True riches cannot be bought, though you'll find great appeal in what can be bought. You'll shop to express things such as taste, gratitude and affection.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You listen to your loved ones, but more than that, you hear the need inside their message as you open your ears and heart to what is being expressed. Your attention will be regarded as a cherished gift.

MOTHER MOONDANCE

After awakening Venus, the Cancer moon angles auspiciously to Mars, then brings wise imaginings of Neptune into the mix. It’s a creative day in which we allow ourselves an expansive headspace from which to navigate. The lunar dance is on the side of our dreams and schemes and will guide us like a caring mother to helpful resources.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “The guy I am currently involved with we have been together for about a year and my family and friends both dislike him. I have very strong feelings for him but wonder if we have a bright future ahead of us and if we are compatible. My birthday is September 5, 1984, and he was born January 21, 1977. What do the stars say?”

A: I would consider the judgment of your family and friends very carefully. Specifically, what do they not like about him? If it has anything to do with mistreating you, take their advice to heart, especially if he has anger issues and would benefit from learning how to control his strong emotions. I can see that you’re sympathetic toward him in ways that others aren’t, and he relies on your support. But understand that your unconditional support may also keep him from taking responsibility for changing some of his behavior. Virgo women have innate sensitivity and desire to help, yet it’s also easy to be a helper, not a girlfriend, and to confuse helping someone with love. Virgos also have strong boundaries, so if he’s crossing a line with you, let him know.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: A recent single from Miley Cyrus embodies the brave, adventurous spirit of Sagittarius with the lyrics, “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone… ” Cyrus has her natal moon, Mercury and Pluto in the charismatic and mischievous sign of Scorpio. Mars in maternal Cancer is clear in the nurturing instinct she channels toward her siblings.



