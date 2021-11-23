It's freedom in action

Hail to the Rittenhouse jury in Kenosha, Wis.!

The courageous 12, despite the pressures of mob "justice," attempts by protesters waving hate-filled messages, some in the media, to intimidate them, and a judge who failed the system and jury by refusing to sequester before the outside pressures began, did their jobs. This is what separates us from the rest of the world in an exceedingly positive way. It is pure freedom in action.

I have always believed in our jury system. But our politicians, pundits, and biased elements of the media, who do not believe in the people and know nothing about the facts, need to stay out of it and let our system work. If we do that, justice will be done for everyone.

SAMUEL A. PERRONI

Fayetteville