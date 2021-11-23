Look for Wagner next year

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman announced on Monday the likely return of the first known 2022 "super senior" for the Razorbacks, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner.

Pittman revealed the news when asked if there would be any surprises regarding the players who are scheduled to participate in Friday's senior day activities prior to kickoff of the No. 21 Razorbacks' home game against Missouri at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.





"Well, I don't think so," Pittman started to answer, before adding, "Dalton Wagner is not going to be out there, so that would maybe be a sign."

Every football player who was on a roster last fall during the covid-19 pandemic has been granted an extra year of eligibility if the player and their school agree to it. While covid-19 "super seniors" were given scholarships that didn't count against the team's cap of 85 scholarship players this season, that is not the case starting in 2022.

Pittman said he would have to be more selective in welcoming back bonus-year seniors, but he had already revealed he had talked to Wagner, linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive tackle John Ridgeway about potentially returning.

Wagner appeared on the "Sam Pittman Live" radio show last week and somewhat foreshadowed his imminent return.

"Fayetteville has become a new home for me and it's a special place here," said Wagner, who grew up in Spring Grove, Ill.

Pittman has obviously grown close to Wagner.

"Dalton's a really cool guy," he said Monday. "You know he told me he was going to come back and I asked him a week or two ago -- you know he went through finger surgery and all those different things -- and he just said, 'Coach I told you I was going to come back and that's what I'm going to do.'"

Roster update

Junior receiver Treylon Burks practiced on Monday while wearing a green no-contact jersey. Burks appeared to be going at full speed after aggravating several times an injury to his upper chest or shoulder area in Saturday's 42-35 loss at Alabama.

Sam Pittman said Burks practiced on Sunday as well, so his status for Friday's regular season finale appears to be probable.

Cornerback Hudson Clark, who did not travel to Alabama due to concussion protocols, wore his red No. 17 jersey in practice on Monday after being cleared to fully participate in practice. Clark has been splitting playing time at cornerback opposite LaDarrius Bishop all season, with Bishop making nine starts and Clark two.

Running backs Dominique Johnson and Raheim Sanders, whom Pittman said were both "a little beat up" both worked in their regular practice attire on Monday.

Punt? Nope

Arkansas initially sent out its punt team while facing a fourth and 11 from its 34 while trailing 42-28 with about 4:30 remaining in the game at Alabama. However, the Razorbacks called timeout and their offense converted on KJ Jefferson's 16-yard pass to Trey Knox. That conversion set up Raheim Sanders' 17-yard touchdown catch with 1:02 left.

Sam Pittman was asked if he and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had a disagreement about whether to punt or go for it as the final question at his Monday press conference.

"This is the truth," Pittman said. "We'd played such a good game and ... I go, 'If we don't make it they're going to score again ... and beat us by 21 and that's not going to be tell-tale.

"And in that time when I sent the punt team out there versus the time that I called timeout, I said, 'I ain't giving these kids a chance to win, and if I do this they're going to hold it against me, and I'm going to hold it against myself forever.' No matter what the outcome is, we've got to play to win, and that's exactly what happened."

Senior activities

Coach Sam Pittman said whether Arkansas players participate in senior day or not this Friday doesn't necessarily have a bearing on what their status will be in 2022.

"Because last year all those guys walked out there and then came back," Pittman said, in reference to the big group of Razorbacks who went through the ceremony and returned as eligible "super seniors."

Ty Clary, Myron Cunningham, Hayden Henry, Blake Kern, Grant Morgan, Tyson Morris and De'Vion Warren went through senior day festivities last year and will do it again on Friday.

The Razorbacks have not released their list of seniors will will go through the ceremony on Friday.

Pittman said he's received feedback on top receiver Treylon Burks' evaluation by NFL personnel and hasn't had time to discuss it with him yet.

"We'll see ... I will [have time] this week," he said. "And we'll see how that works out."

Big Al

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz promoted former Razorback Alfred Davis from defensive analyst to defensive line assistant on Oct. 3 after firing Jethro Franklin following a 62-24 loss to Tennessee.

The Tigers ranked last in the FBS in run defense at 306.8 yards per game through their first five games. They have dropped that number to 234.7 while playing much better up front under Davis.

"I couldn't be any more proud of what Al Davis has meant to our program and to me personally this year," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Monday.

Davis played on the defensive line at Arkansas from 2009-12 and was a three-year graduate assistant for Coach Bret Bielema from 2014-16.

"In making a very difficult decision to change directions, you're never quite sure how that's going to go," Drinkwitz said. "And it can either be something that ignites a spark and works, or it can really backfire. There are examples of that all over college football.

"But when you hire the right person, and the person's got the right kind of character and makeup, and you give them responsibility -- to whom much is given, much is required -- I think Big Al is that guy."

Traffic ease

In an effort to ease potential traffic tie-ups on Friday evening, Fayetteville High School officials have announced the kickoff for the Bulldogs' Class 7A semifinal game against Conway will take place at 7:30 p.m. That will add a little further separation between the end of Arkansas' 2:30 p.m. game against Missouri and the start of the playoff game at Harmon Field just a couple of blocks from the UA campus.

The game had originally been scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Still ranked

The Razorbacks remained in The Associated Press Top 25 this week at No. 25. It is their seventh week in the AP poll this season, their highest number since being ranked in all 14 polls during the 2011 season, including the after-bowl rankings.

Arkansas fell just out of the USA Today Coaches poll, landing in the 26th spot to lead the teams also receiving votes. The Razorbacks had 67 points in that poll, 24 shy of Kentucky in the 25th spot, and just ahead of Clemson (56) and Mississippi State (42).

Arkansas has been in the College Football Playoff poll twice this year, doubling its previous best of a one-week appearance in 2016. The CFP rankings decided by the selection committee will be released tonight.