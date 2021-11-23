NEWS IN BRIEF

Dillard’s board OKs $15 special dividend

Dillard’s Inc.’s board of directors will give shareholders of the Little Rock-based department store chain a special dividend of $15 per share based on the company’s recent financial performance.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29.

Chief Executive Officer William Dillard II and President Alex Dillard said in a joint statement that they were pleased with the board’s decision. The dividend “is a special thanks to our shareholders — including our own associates and their families who own approximately 70% of our outstanding shares.” “They stuck with us through unprecedented times and have been instrumental in achieving our remarkable success this year,” they said.

Earlier this month, Dillard’s reported third-quarter revenue rose 44% over the same quarter of 2020. Net sales reached $1.51 billion in the quarter, compared with $1.05 billion in the same period a year ago. Those figures include income from its construction business, CDI Contractors LLC.

The board also approved a $0.20 per share dividend payable on Jan. 31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Applications open for SBA covid loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging potential borrowers to apply now for covid-19-related Economic Injury Disaster Loans while funding is still available.

The application deadline is Dec. 31 though the agency says it’s best to apply today to guarantee access to the loan fund, which was established to support hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms and hotels.

Loans of up to $2 million are available for small-business owners, including agricultural businesses and nonprofit organizations. Borrowers can request increases up to their maximum eligible loan amount for up to two years after their loan origination date, or until the funds are exhausted, whichever is soonest.

Businesses can use the money for working capital to make regular payments for operating expenses, including payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities and other ordinary business expenses. Funds also can be used to pay debt.

State index up 20.85 to finish at 852.30

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 852.30, up 20.85.

“U.S. stocks finished mixed to slightly lower on Monday after President Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to continue leading the central bank for a second term, while banks stocks rallied on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.








