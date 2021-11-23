Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Mick, 40, of 167 Evergreen Lane in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Mick was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• Jison Tarwa, 43, of 711 Hidden Springs Drive, Apt. 64 in Decatur, was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual assault. Tarwa was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Crystal Pruitt, 35, of 231169 Old Hotel Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pruitt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Lincoln

• Michael Hawkins, 25, of 12387 Sugar Hill Road in Lincoln, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Hawkins was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Marcus McCann, 50, of 302 Bush St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with stalking. McCann was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Joel Montalban, 28, of 1362 Middlefork Road in Elkins, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Montalban was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• John Clements, 38, of 1719 Short Weeks St. in New Iberia, La., was arrested Friday in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property. Clements was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Cameron Roberts, 54, of 2442 E. Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Roberts was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Braxton Dixon, 19, of 16056 Harp Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Dixon was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.