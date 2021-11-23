Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

James suspended a game

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit's Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday's Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games today. James will not play when the Lakers visit Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks. Stewart will miss the Pistons' home game against Miami and their game Wednesday at Milwaukee. James will forfeit about $284,000 in salary, while Stewart will lose about $45,000. It is the first suspension in the 19-year career of James, who has won four NBA titles with three teams. The Lakers and Pistons meet again Sunday in Los Angeles. The incident happened in the third quarter as James and Stewart were jostling for position during a free throw. Their arms appeared to get intertwined and James swung his elbow, making contact with Stewart, who quickly had blood streaming from above his eye.

BASEBALL

Hall candidates announced

David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, joining 17 holdovers. Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year's balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%. Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday. Holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter (Pine Bluff), Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner. Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.

Posey, Mancini win awards

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini were named baseball's Comeback Player of the Year Award winners on Monday night. Posey, the National League winner, sat out the 2020 season after twin girls adopted by him and his wife were born prematurely. He announced this month he was retiring after 12 seasons. Mancini, who took the American League prize, missed the entire 2020 season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. They were selected in balloting by the 30 team beat reporters at MLB.com. The 34-year-old Posey hit .304 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI and an .889 OPS for the 107-win Giants. The batting average was his highest since 2017 and the homer total his best since 2015. Mancini, 29, batted .255 with 21 homers, 71 RBI and a .758 OPS as a first baseman and designated hitter for Baltimore. He hit his 100th career home run against Toronto on June 20th in his 531st career game, becoming the fastest Oriole to reach the mark after debuting with the team. He was runner-up to the Mets' Pete Alonso at the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Dodgers-Rangers trade

The Texas Rangers acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash in a deal announced Monday. McKinney is a Dallas native who was Oakland's first-round amateur draft pick in 2013. He has appeared in the majors in each of the past four seasons, and played at least 37 games for three different teams in 2021. The 27-year-old McKinney hit a combined .192 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in 116 games for Milwaukee, the New York Mets and then the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers traded him to the Mets on May 26, and less than two months later he was dealt to Los Angeles, where he also appeared in four postseason games. Reks, a left-handed hitter, made his big league debut this year and went 0-for-10 over six games for the Dodgers.

GOLF

PGA ups prize money

The PGA Tour is raising purses even higher in five of its biggest events, with two FedEx Cup playoff events now offering $15 million in a schedule that pushes prize money closer to the $500 million mark this year. The increases, which include $12 million purses in the three invitational tournaments, were approved at a board meeting two weeks ago in Houston and outlined in a memo PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent to players on Monday. Monahan said the tour's forecast is for 55% of revenue going back to the players in prize money, bonus programs and other benefits. The $838 million allocated to the players includes $32 million from the reserve fund. Prize money from official events comes out to $360.1 million. That doesn't include the $75 million from the FedEx Cup, and it doesn't include the majors, which now are lagging behind regular PGA Tour events. The majors typically don't announce their purses until closer to the event. A year ago, the richest major was the U.S. Open at $12.5 million. The PGA Championship purse was $12 million and the Masters and British Open awarded $11.5 million.