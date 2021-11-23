Officials to reconsider district map

Election districts

Washington County’s Quorum Court districts are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. census. State and federal laws require the districts have roughly equal population. Washington County’s population after the 2020 census is 245,871, up from 203,065 after the 2010 census, according to information from Jennifer Price, the county’s elections director. The target population for each of the 15 districts is 15,572, with up to a 10% variance having been established by the courts as acceptable.

The population of the districts currently ranges from a high of 20,019 in District 10, represented by Robert Dennis, to a low of 13,800 in District 14, represented by Jim Wilson.

Source: Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE — Responding to public comments, Washington County election officials are considering changes to their preferred map showing district boundaries for the county’s 15 justices of the peace.

The Election Commission agreed Monday to ask about moving the line between District 15 and District 9 to reduce the number of Fayetteville residents who would find themselves in District 15.

Jennifer Price, the county’s elections director, provided the commissioners with email she has received about the proposed district boundaries. Some of the email were identical, all opposing the use of what the commission has designated as Map 7 and asking Map 2, which has fewer changes to district lines, be used instead.

Price said from comments and addresses, she believes most of the email came from Fayetteville residents who live near the Mount Sequoyah area. A portion of that area is shifted into District 15, which covers most of the eastern part of the county, in Map 7.

Price said with the redistricting having to keep the districts with roughly equal populations, the issue isn’t as simple as just moving the line on the map to change the district boundaries.

“You’d have to trade population,” Price said.

The commissioners agreed the comments were worth considering.

“It’s great that there’s a public comment process,” Commissioner Max Deitchler said Monday. “It gives us other eyes that are pointing things out that we may not have seen.”

The commissioners told Price to ask Jeff Hawkins, director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, to look at changing the district lines. The commission is set to meet again at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Quorum Court meeting room at the County Courthouse to continues its consideration of the new justice of the peace districts.

Anyone with comments may also call the Election Commission office at (479) 444-1766 or send comments by email to Price at jprice@washingtoncountyar.gov. Those comments will be sent to the commissioners.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission has been drafting possible district maps for the county since 2020 census numbers were released. Election districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes detailed in the federal census. The goal is to equalize district population.

Election commissioners agreed their preferences included keeping the new districts as close to the existing ones as possible and avoiding changes pitting incumbent justices of the peace against one another. Both maps remaining under consideration accomplish those goals.

Hawkins has given the election commissioners a list of guidelines or criteria courts have recognized as acceptable considerations in drawing election districts. The guidelines include balancing the districts’ populations to ensure equal representation; prohibiting discrimination based on race, color or language; drawing districts that are relatively compact and contiguous; keeping core areas of existing districts intact; keeping together “communities of interest,” which include areas with common economic, social, political, cultural, ethnic or religious interests; continuity of representation; and minimizing partisanship.

Tom Sissom can be reached by email at tsissom@nwadg.com or on Twitter at @NWATom.













