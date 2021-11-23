100 years ago

Nov. 23, 1921

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville wins the prize as the choice fruit growing region of the United States, and as a bit of evidence of this claim can exhibit a Montmorency cherry, a single specimen, that braved the terrors of the frost and ripened in the late fall. The cherry was discovered yesterday morning in the Knerr orchards on East Mountain. It was the sole bit of fruit that the trees there have produced this year, the spring crop having been nipped by frosts. Miss Dorothy Knerr wore the freak fruit in her coat lapel yesterday, and the exhibit occasioned much comment.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- Eleven students from Arkansas AM and N College here picketed the Pine Bluff Civic Center Monday to protest a closed hearing by the Pine Bluff Civic Service Commission on alleged police brutality. The hearing, however, was postponed temporarily by the Commission after a petition was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court for an injunction to prevent the Commission from holding a closed hearing. The petition was filed by George Howard Jr., lawyer for Douglas Jones, 19, an AM and N student, who informed the Commission that he was beaten and insulted last October 22 by two city policemen. Circuit Judge Randall Williams said Monday that he would issue an injunction unless the Commission postponed the hearing until a decision was reached on whether state law requires such hearings to be open to the public.

25 years ago

Nov. 23, 1996

Community opposition to a new halfway house in Little Rock will take on official trappings tonight when a community relations board -- created by the federal Bureau of Prisons -- meets for the first time. Little Rock Vice Mayor Joan Adcock said this is the first time the Bureau of Prisons has formed such a board, although the agency operates more than 200 halfway houses nationwide. ... The board will consist of city and neighborhood leaders, a Bureau of Prisons official, and Kathy Biedenharn, City of Faith president. Five Little Rock neighborhood associations each will have two representatives on the board. ... Adcock said she plans to ask the board to require that Little Rock police Chief Louie Caudell receive a comprehensive criminal history of each inmate at the halfway house.

10 years ago

Nov. 23, 2011

JONESBORO -- A railroad overpass on the western side of the Arkansas State University campus will open Tuesday, ending years of traffic delays caused by the trains that rumbled through the campus. ... A transportation bill, which was approved by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in August 2005, helped fund the overpass project. Construction also was funded by ASU, the city of Jonesboro and the state Highway Department.