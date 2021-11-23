PB gets a public calendar online

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission to create a central online community calendar for the area.

The calendar, sponsored by Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, is housed on the Pine Bluff Chamber website (www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com) and will be maintained by Chamber staff, according to a news release.

"By putting our efforts into one complete comprehensive calendar, we hope this collaboration will make it easier for businesses and organizations when planning events," said Jennifer Kline, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce events and marketing manager. "They won't have to visit multiple calendars on multiple websites to find out what's happening which takes a lot of time. It makes sense to have the information in one central location and that central location is now on the Chamber website."

This will be a comprehensive community calendar listing all community events to include church and school events.

The collaboration will allow users to have a one-stop shop for viewing activities, events and gatherings scheduled in the community and is an excellent resource for event organizers to check when planning an event to avoid holding several events on the same dates and times, according to the release.

"I'm so pleased to collaborate with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsor this much-needed resource for Pine Bluff," said Sheri Storie, executive director of the Advertising and Promotion Commission. "While Explore Pine Bluff offers a calendar of events on our website (www.ExplorePineBluff.com), the comprehensive community calendar the Chamber will oversee will include additional events that wouldn't necessarily be listed on our website, such as church and school events."

An online entry form for calendar submissions is now available on the Chamber website on the calendar page underneath the Chamber tab. Once an event is submitted and approved, it will then be added to the calendar and available for the general public to view.

The calendar of events on www.ExplorePineBluff.com is also still available, but focuses more on the larger tourism-related events and festivals.