Jacksonville man

charged in stabbing

Jacksonville police arrested a man Sunday evening in connection with a stabbing, according to an arrest report.

Joshua Milligan, 35, of Jacksonville was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery around 9:40 p.m at 1508 Stamps St.

An officer responded just before 5 p.m. to an aggravated assault call. He talked with Milligan, who said he had gone to visit his daughter's grave.

When Milligan was back at his Stamps Street residence, his wife's boyfriend arrived. He told police the man had a knife and Milligan "gut checked" him with his fist.

Milligan stated on a recorded 911 line that "I just stabbed him,"police said. However, he then told police he never had a knife.

The victim went to CHI St. Vincent, where officers spoke with him.

He told police he went to the residence to get his backpack and Milligan stabbed him in the abdomen. His doctor said he had slight liver damage.

A witness told police he saw the injured man run at Milligan and then Milligan stabbed him in the stomach, according to the arrest report, though he never actually saw either man with a knife. He did see the injured man hold his stomach and he had blood on his shirt, the report said.

Milligan was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Car theft suspects

arrested in 2 days

Police arrested three men around Central Arkansas over the past two days in connection with stolen vehicles, according to arrest reports.

After receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle, Jacksonville police found and arrested 29-year-old Antwon Roy on a charge of theft by receiving around 9:50 a.m. Sunday at 1623 Pinon Lane.

He was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, according to his arrest report.

Rajhan Gantt of Little Rock was arrested by police at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on counts of theft by receiving, obstruction and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Little Rock officers stopped Gantt at 1900 S. Woodrow St., where the 40-year-old gave police permission to search the vehicle, according to the arrest report. Inside, they found several debit cards, check books, and Social Security cards under the passenger seat.

Police transported Gantt to the Pulaski County jail, according to the report.

Little Rock officers arrested Chequan Brown of Pine Bluff around 12:37 a.m. Monday on charges of theft by receiving, fleeing in a vehicle, and fleeing on foot, according to his arrest report.

Brown's age was redacted from the arrest report publicly available at the Pulaski County jail.