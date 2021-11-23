Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Family Amazeum collecting bike donations for Pedal It Forward NWA

by Mike Jones | Today at 1:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- The Scott Family Amazeum will collect bikes through Wednesday for donations to Pedal It Forward NWA.

New or gently used bikes in youth and adult sizes can be dropped off at the Amazeum during normal operating hours. Bikes with extensive damage or rust should be recycled or upcycled in another way, according to a news release.

"We are pleased to be able to support the mission of Pedal It Forward to make cycling accessible to everyone in Northwest Arkansas," said Paul Stolt, Amazeum marketing manager.

Bikes for donation should be brought to the front entrance of the Amazeum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the release. The Amazeum is at 1009 Museum Way.

The Amazeum will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.

Print Headline: Amazeum collecting bike donations for Pedal It Forward NWA

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT