Scott Family Amazeum collecting bike donations for Pedal It Forward NWA

BENTONVILLE -- The Scott Family Amazeum will collect bikes through Wednesday for donations to Pedal It Forward NWA.

New or gently used bikes in youth and adult sizes can be dropped off at the Amazeum during normal operating hours. Bikes with extensive damage or rust should be recycled or upcycled in another way, according to a news release.

"We are pleased to be able to support the mission of Pedal It Forward to make cycling accessible to everyone in Northwest Arkansas," said Paul Stolt, Amazeum marketing manager.

Bikes for donation should be brought to the front entrance of the Amazeum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the release. The Amazeum is at 1009 Museum Way.

The Amazeum will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.