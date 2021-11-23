Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Searcy woman dies in car-truck crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:02 a.m.

A woman died after the vehicle she was driving veered into the northbound lane of U.S. 49, north of Marvell, striking a Freightliner truck on Sunday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]


Annie Irene Lowery, 48, of Searcy was pronounced dead by the Phillips County coroner's office. Two children, a boy and girl, were injured and treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The accident happened at 2:33 p.m. The weather was rainy and the road condition was wet, according to the report.

Print Headline: Searcy woman dies in car-truck crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT