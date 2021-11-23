Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Sulphur Springs, forgoes a reelection bid

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- State Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Sulphur Springs, won't run for reelection, he announced Monday.

"I've spent 24 years in the military, 15 years on a school board and 16 years in the Legislature," Hendren, an Air Force veteran, said in his announcement. "I've been the leader of the state Senate, but I've also spent much of my political service in a minority party having to fight for my values.

"I find myself doing that again."

Hendren left the Republican Party in February. He cited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in the aftermath of then-President Donald Trump's election defeat as the "final straw."

"I became an independent," Hendren said Monday. "I started a nonprofit, Common Ground Arkansas, to help support common sense leadership in our state -- leadership that puts partisanship aside and works on solving problems."

Activities with Common Ground Arkansas leave him less time to focus on the constituents of Senate District 2, Hendren's announcement states.

"That's why I've decided not to seek reelection in 2022," it read.

Hendren's decision leaves the district without an incumbent. The borders of the district are in the process of being redrawn.

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years after each U.S. census, to equalize district population. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The board unveiled the proposed House and Senate district maps Oct. 29, setting its next meeting Nov. 29 to consider final approval after a 30-day public comment period.

If the maps the board proposed are approved, the district Hendren now lives in will become Senate District 35. Compared to the old district boundaries, the new district would lose much of Bella Vista in Benton County, but would still stretch from the Missouri state line into southern Washington County.

State Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, said Monday she plans to run to succeed Hendren, who is her brother.

If so, that would leave her current House seat in northwestern Benton County open. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is an uncle to Hendren and McKenzie.

State senators serve a four-year term and receive a base salary of $42,428. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.