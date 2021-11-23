Shift in chicken varieties is on way

The biggest chicken producers in the U.S. will likely have to overhaul their breeding programs in a matter of just a few years to meet tough new guidelines major commercial customers are embracing, part of a movement to ensure birds are healthier and more humanely treated.

The Global Animal Partnership, an animal welfare certifier whose five-step method is championed by Amazon.com's Whole Foods, is set to lower the number of breeds that meet its standards. According to people familiar with the process, it's virtually impossible for any conventional chicken breeds, which make up more than 90% of U.S. production, to make the cut because of their performance in a study that informed the results.

While the new guidelines don't go into effect until 2026, the move could drive changes in the industry with more than 200 companies including Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Chipotle Mexican Grill promising to transition to breeds that meet the group's standards.

The chickens that most of the world eats grow at lightning speed and prodigiously convert feed into protein. That's made meat cheaper and more accessible to more people. However, high productivity had trade-offs.

A two-year study commissioned by the animal advocacy group produced preliminary results seen by Bloomberg that concluded the world's most ubiquitous chickens had poor welfare outcomes because of genetics. The birds sat for most of their lives, had more foot injuries and more problems such as white strips of fat and tough, woody textures throughout their muscles. Their bodies grew faster at times than their organs, resulting in small lungs.

In the preliminary data, 77% conventional chickens that were 48 days old had woody breast, which is a tough, gristly texture, and two-thirds had white striping, which involves excess strips of fat in the meat. Slow-growing breeds, by comparison, clocked in at 12% and 6%, respectively, in the study.

"We're driving toward super efficient, lots of muscle mass. But the birds themselves have problems," Anne Malleau, executive director of the group said in an interview about the project, before Bloomberg obtained the study. "Woody breast and white striping are relatively new muscle myopathies. Because of the selection, we've changed the muscle fibers. It's a consequence of the selection that we're seeing these muscle problems."

The group will release its new standards and updated breed list in the coming weeks. The chicken breeds certified by the group will drop from 27 to a much lower number, which will rise as more breeds are tested. The group requires audits on all farms in the program every 15 months.

Consumers have become increasingly interested in animal welfare, and more than ever are willing to pay for food that comes with claims of humane production.

But because the costs of producing slow-growing birds are substantially higher than industrial chickens, breed changes on a large scale could lead to more expensive meat across the board. Whether consumers will accept that remains to be seen.

"Everyone is going to have to make a decision that's best for their family, but there are also wider implications," Malleau has said of the higher costs. "There's an ethical decision that we need to make, where we're paying a little bit more for chicken and it means that these birds have a better life."

SLOW PROCESS

Any changes would take time. The vast majority of chicken genetic selection is for industrial birds, and controlled by two companies, Tyson Foods Inc.-owned Cobb-Vantress and Alabama-based Aviagen. Tyson is the biggest American meat producer. Breeding is a slow process that takes years, by selecting desired traits over multiple generations of birds.

Cobb-Vantress said it evaluates more than 50 traits in its selection program, and more than half of them are related to improved health and welfare. Trevor Gies, a senior marketing manager at Cobb, also said the study commissioned by the group was flawed.

"Conventional breeds were overfed protein, under-ventilated and our recommendations for hatching were not followed," Gies said. That "resulted in issues that do not reflect what today's commercial chicken farming operations are really experiencing."

The advocacy group has powerful backers. Whole Foods, which uses the program for its 365 brand, said it will comply with the new breed list when it's released.

"We are aware of-and supportive of-GAP's commitment to slower-growing broiler breeds," a Whole Foods spokesman said in a statement. "Once that list is finalized, we will start working toward those breeds with GAP's recommendation."

ALREADY PREPARING

Some chicken producers are already making moves to adjust to the higher standards.

Perdue Farms, the fourth-biggest U.S. chicken producer, has been preparing for an updated breed list for five years. In 2016, it began experimenting with heritage and hybrid breeds, which aren't as susceptible to muscle problems such as woody breast. The company has tested 15 different breeds so far.

Bruce Stewart-Brown, the senior vice president of technical services and innovation at the company, said the mounting concern around breeds will become as big as the movement to antibiotic-free chicken that started 20 years ago.

"As they identify those new breeds, and if we're going to raise GAP birds, then we have to evolve to the breeds of their new standard," he said in an interview.

Breed issues have been front and center lately because a line of roosters owned by Cobb-Vantress was found to have fertility problems that rippled throughout the industry, causing losses for Tyson and also affecting U.S. output at a time when chicken demand is increasing rapidly.