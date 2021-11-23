ATHLETICS

Downtown Tip-Off Club announces lineup

University of Arkansas basketball coaches Eric Musselman (men's) and Mike Neighbors (women's) highlight the 2021-22 lineup for the Downtown Tip-Off Club, which meets in North Little Rock.

Musselman will speak to the club Dec. 17 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock, the day before the Razorbacks face Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Neighbors is scheduled to visit the club Jan. 10 at the Wyndham.

Other speakers include:

• University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball coach Darrell Walker, Jan. 18 (North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce)

• University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball Coach Joe Foley, Jan. 24 (Wyndham)

• Former Arkansas Razorback and NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief, Jan. 31 (Wyndham)

• Former Razorback and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Corliss Williamson, Feb. 7 (Wyndham)

• Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn, Feb. 14 (Wyndham)

• North Little Rock High School basketball coaches Johnny Rice (boys) and Daryl Fimple (girls), Feb. 22 (North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce)

• Former UALR men's basketball Coach Wimp Sanderson, Feb. 28 (Wyndham)

Tickets for the luncheons are available for $30 for each session at nlrpr.org/tipoffclub. The luncheons are from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech to play Central Missouri in D-II Tournament

Arkansas Tech University will play in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament against host and No. 1 seed Central Missouri.

A date and time were not known as of Monday night for the match at the Central Missouri Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Golden Suns (22-7), who won the Great American Conference Tournament on Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist in Hot Springs, are the No. 8 seed in the Central Region.

Central Missouri (28-3) is the top-ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches' Association Division II Coaches' Poll, which was released Monday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

FOOTBALL

UCA's Hudson, Hale up for FCS awards

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson and running back Darius Hale are finalists for a pair of notable FCS Awards.

Hudson and Hale are in consideration, respectively, for the FCS Walter Payton and Jerry Rice awards, which are presented to the FCS offensive player and freshman of the year, the school announced Monday.

Hudson finished the year with 62 receptions for a school-record 1,242 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also broke UCA's single-game and career record for receiving yards this season. The junior was also a finalist in 2020.

Hale had 1,015 rush yards and 17 touchdowns on 198 carries this season, becoming the Bears' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2009.

Hudson was named among 25 finalists for the Payton Award and Hale among 23 freshmen for the Rice Award. The Rice Award will be announced Dec. 13 and the Payton Award on Jan. 7.

-- Adam Cole

Bears DB announces transfer

University of Central Arkansas defensive back Nick Nakwaasah announced Monday on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Nakwaasah, a sophomore, saw time in seven games this year and tallied 11 total tackles and an interception. He also played in eight games as a freshman. He leaves Conway with 41 career tackles, 4 pass breakups and 1 interception.

He's the fifth Bear to announce that they are entering the portal this year, and the fourth defensive back to do so, joining Donte Jones, George Springer Jr. and Wesley Anusiem.

-- Adam Cole

BASKETBALL

UCA players earn ASUN honors

University of Central Arkansas basketball players Darious Hall and Randrea Wright have been awarded the men's newcomer of the week and women's freshman of the week honors, respectively, the Atlantic Sun Conference announced Monday.

Hall, a former University of Arkansas player and Mills graduate, averaged a double-double for the Bears last week with 14.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in a loss to No. 9 Baylor and a win against Oral Roberts.

Wright won her second consecutive freshman of the week award, as she scored in double figures for the third game in a row in the Sugar Bears' loss to Oklahoma. She scored 7 points, and added seven assists and six rebounds, in UCA's win against Louisiana-Monroe, becoming the first UCA freshman to have seven-plus assists in a game since 2017.

-- Adam Cole