Walmart adds more drone deliveries

Walmart Inc.'s first drone delivery hub is taking off in Northwest Arkansas. Service from a Neighborhood Market in Farmington began Monday.

A Neighborhood Market in Rogers and a Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville are scheduled to come online in the next few months, Walmart and DroneUp LLC said Monday in a joint news release.

The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Customers, who must live within one mile of a participating store, can place orders at droneupdelivery.com for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

The autonomous aircraft can carry packages weighing up to 3 pounds. These are gently lowered into customers' yards from a height of 80 feet.

Walmart debuted drone delivery in Pea Ridge last week using drones operated by Zipline.

DroneUp and Walmart partnered in September 2020 in a pilot program in which the drones delivered at-home covid-19 tests. In June, Walmart invested an undisclosed sum in the Virginia Beach, Va.-based company.

The Bentonville-based retailer also uses Israeli drone manufacturer Flytrex to test delivery of groceries and household goods in Fayetteville, N.C.