West Fork man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A West Fork man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing three girls.

Clifton Tunnell Sr., 60, pleaded guilty Friday to five counts of sexual assault. The plea was under an agreement Brock Showalter, Tunnell's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Tunnell was arrested in November 2020. The arrest stems from an investigation by Centerton police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One of the girls reported the abuse began when she was 8 years old, according to court documents. Another girl reported Tunnell inappropriately touched her when she was 4 or 5 years old, according to the affidavit.

A third girl also disclosed being abused by Tunnell, according to the affidavit.

Tunnell admitted to sexually assaulting each of the girls, according to court documents.

Police learned Tunnell sent text messages apologizing to the girls, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Tunnell to 20 years in prison on each count of sexual assault. The sentences must be served consecutively, meaning the total sentence is 100 years. He must serve 16 years and six months before he is eligible for parole.

Tunnell was ordered not to have any contact with the girls and not to have unsupervised contact with any minors.