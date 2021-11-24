2 Blytheville men killed in collision

Two people died in a head-on collision in rural Mississippi County on Monday, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Derrick Grant, 49, of Blytheville, was northbound on U.S. 61 near Arkansas 148 just after 5 p.m. when his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the centerline.

Grant's car struck a 2012 Chevrolet truck head-on, killing Grant and Harry Higgs, 75, of Blytheville, the driver of the truck.

A passenger in the truck, Linda Higgs, 76, of Blytheville, was injured and taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.