Russellville, circa 1940: Today hotels and motels cluster along the Interstate 40 exits. At the time of this card Hotel Pearson was on the edge of downtown along busy U.S. 64, halfway between Little Rock and Fort Smith, and billed as fireproof. That might well have been true, for the former hotel is an office building today. Card courtesy of Louis "Whit" Light of Little Rock.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203