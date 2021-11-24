Caps made for Children's Hospital

Karen Needler, a member of Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club, has been busy making caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Needler recently retired from First Presbyterian Day School and went to work on making caps. She has completed 33 caps so far and is making more. These and other caps club members have made will be donated to the Children's Hospital at the Festival of Stars event Dec. 10.

Members are also working on dolls that will be delivered on the same day, according to a news release.

Other community services projects members are doing this year are: providing food for the White Hall Food Pantry monthly and donating snacks to a project for the nurses at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in December.

Anyone interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers Clubs can contact any member or Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.