Junior Leadership applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class.

The program for high school students runs January through May, from 4-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Applications are due Dec. 17.

"Do you know a high school junior who aspires to make a difference in their community? A student eager to examine community issues and strengthen their leadership skills? Applications are now available for the 2022 Class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff," according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Sheriff to hold talk on gang activity

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will host a news conference at noon Nov. 30 at its administrative offices, 410 E. Second Ave., to announce the details of the progress of the Gang Reduction Imitative of Pine Bluff (G.R.I.P.)

G.R.I.P. will focus on anti-gang and violence-reduction strategies to improve the quality of life and make Pine Bluff a safer place to live for residents, according to a news release.