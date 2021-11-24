Decision reversed in 1982 rape case Books given key school approval

Decision reversed

in 1982 rape case

The Associated Press

A rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author Alice Sebold has been overturned because of what authorities determined were serious flaws with the 1982 prosecution and concerns the wrong man had been sent to jail.

Anthony Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison, was cleared Monday by a judge of raping Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University, an assault she wrote about in her 1999 memoir, "Lucky."

Broadwater shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands, as the judge in Syracuse vacated his conviction at the request of prosecutors.

"I've been crying tears of joy and relief the last couple of days," Broadwater, 61, said Tuesday. "I'm so elated, the cold can't even keep me cold."

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told state Supreme Court Justice Gordon Cuffy at the court hearing that Broadwater's prosecution was an injustice, The Post-Standard of Syracuse reported.

"I'm not going to sully this proceeding by saying, 'I'm sorry.' That doesn't cut it," Fitzpatrick said. "This should never have happened."

Sebold, 58, wrote in "Lucky" of being raped as a first-year student at Syracuse in May 1981 and then spotting a Black man in the street months later that she was sure was her attacker.

"He was smiling as he approached. He recognized me. It was a stroll in the park to him; he had met an acquaintance on the street," wrote Sebold, who is white. "'Hey, girl,' he said. 'Don't I know you from somewhere?'"

She said she didn't respond: "I looked directly at him. Knew his face had been the face over me in the tunnel."

Sebold went to police, but she didn't know the man's name. An officer suggested the man in the street must have been Broadwater, who Sebold gave the pseudonym Gregory Madison in her book.

After Broadwater was arrested, though, Sebold failed to identify him in a police lineup, picking a different man as her attacker.

Broadwater was nonetheless tried and convicted in 1982 based largely on two pieces of evidence. On the witness stand, Sebold identified him as her rapist. And an expert said microscopic hair analysis had tied Broadwater to the crime. That type of analysis has since been deemed junk science by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Messages to Sebold seeking comment were sent through her publisher and her literary agency.

Books given key

school approval

The Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A northern Virginia school system said Tuesday it was returning two books to library shelves, two months after they were pulled for a formal review prompted by complaints that they contained obscene sexual material.

Committees that included administrators, librarians, parents and students reviewed both "Lawn Boy" and "Gender Queer" and determined both to be appropriate for high school readers, Fairfax County Public Schools said in a news release.

"Both reviews concluded that the books were valuable in their potential to reach marginalized youth who may struggle to find relatable literary characters that reflect their personal journeys," according to the news release.

The committees unanimously recommended that the books remain available, and a top administrator made the final decision to reinstate them, the district said.

"Gender Queer," an illustrated memoir by Maia Kobabe, contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation. The novel "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison contains graphic descriptions of sexual activity. Both books were previous winners of the American Library Association's Alex Awards, which each year recognize "ten books written for adults that have special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18."

Concern over the books came into focus in September after Stacy Langton, a parent in the Fairfax County school system, questioned the school board at a public meeting about the books' availability in high school libraries. As she quoted from explicit passages in one book, a school board member interrupted her and chastised her for using explicit language.

The day after the meeting, the school system said it would be pulling the books for a detailed review.

Parental choice in education was a major issue in the Virginia governor's race, and controversy over "Gender Queer" has since surfaced in a handful of states where Republican governors are gearing up for reelection next year.