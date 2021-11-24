DEAR HELOISE: My cupcake wrappers used to be all over the place in the cupboard. Finally, I used an empty frosting can to hold the wrappers. No more wrappers spread all over the shelf.

-- Corrine K., Amarillo, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: You have a recipe for Shrimp Dijon that I dearly love. However, I've lost the recipe. Would you repeat that in your column? My brother is coming for a visit, and I'd like to make that recipe for him.

-- Mary Ellen C., Sedona, Ariz.

DEAR READER: This is one of my most requested recipes! Here it is.

Shrimp Dijon

¼ cup butter

1 ½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly chopped

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

Cooked rice

Melt butter in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but DO NOT BOIL. Serve over rice.

DEAR HELOISE: I used to have waffle batter dripping all over my counter, until I made a discovery. After I pour the batter into the waffle iron, I leave the top of the waffle iron open for about 30 to 40 seconds and then close the top. No more mess on my counters.

-- Allison D., Santa Rosa, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I made crab cakes for dinner, I used to use breadcrumbs. One night I discovered that I was out of breadcrumbs, so I replaced the breadcrumbs with instant potato flakes. They proved to be a good binding agent, and my family seemed to enjoy the instant potato flakes a little more than the breadcrumbs.

-- Sarah T., Oakdale, La.

DEAR HELOISE: Every year the whole family celebrates Thanksgiving at our place. While everything is usually served hot, the gravy used to get cold rather fast. I finally figured out that if I served it in an insulated coffee carafe instead of a gravy boat, not only would I have hot gravy, I wouldn't have to keep filling gravy boats.

Also, I used to use cloth tablecloths, and after the holiday that meant a lot of washing and ironing. Now I use a paper tablecloth and just wrap it up and toss it.

-- Helen R., Ogden, Utah

